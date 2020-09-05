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BLM/Antifa Terrorize Rochester; Break into Residential Houses and Assault People for Being White
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77 views • September 05, 2020
I mean we already knew #BLM hated White People just for existing; so it's not super shocking to see them say it publicly.
I am surprised to see them do this so boldly while claiming to be "aNti rAciSt"; but I guess when Mainstream Media, Pop Culture, Celebrities and Corporate America support you...
You don't have to pretend yeah?
#RochestorProtests #RochestorRiots
I am surprised to see them do this so boldly while claiming to be "aNti rAciSt"; but I guess when Mainstream Media, Pop Culture, Celebrities and Corporate America support you...
You don't have to pretend yeah?
#RochestorProtests #RochestorRiots
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