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Warren Called Out: Dad Says “You’re Screwing Us”
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13 views • January 27, 2020
Aesop warned us about people like Elizabeth Warren & the Democrats, thousands of years ago in his “Ant & Grasshopper” fable. And Biden has his own fables about surrendering religious freedom to transgender demands & destroying the American Dream with “Dreamers” who he says are better than Americans
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By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=pqwaf&utm_campaign=foodsupply&utm_source=undervideodescription&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=foodsupply
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