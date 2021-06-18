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Overturning the Verdicts of Hell in the Court of Decrees against the Descendants of Slaves
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35 views • June 18, 2021
After watching the Tulsa Race Riots, I was aware of my personal blindness to the level of bigotry that has been the living experience of our black brothers and sisters. This reality hidden from our textbooks is the root source of BLM from the trauma of Jim Crow, lynching, and destruction of communities like Greenwood, Rosewood, and Wilmington. We have to own the iniquity of the wicked in our nation to assist our brothers and sisters on the road to healing. After repenting, we went to the Court of Appeals to overturn the veridicts of hell that hold them in captivity.
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