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Summertime in Wyoming
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51 views • May 29, 2021
This video is a collection of photographs that I have taken of a variety of flowers that grow in Wyoming, with gardeners providing quite a bit of tender love and care that is necessary, due to the dry climate and short summer season. This colorful plant life brightens the landscape for a short interval before the cold weather sets in once again by early autumn. It reminds us of the unique places in America that we should cherish and protect.
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