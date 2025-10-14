© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gaza Cease-Fire Begins - Family Returns To Their Home Destroyed By The Evil Sick Sadistic IDF
انتهت الحرب وما انتهت جراحنا ومآساتنا 😭💔 كنت منتظرة الحرب تخلص عشان أروح ع البيت ولكن
The war ended and our wounds and tragedies ended 😭 💔 I was waiting for the war to get rid so that I could go home, but