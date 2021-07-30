POLITICIANS RAGE AT THE GLOBAL UPRISING - #NEWWORLDNEXTWEEK

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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=42138
This week on the New World Next Week: global protests against vaxx passports and lockdowns step up as the global civil war heats up; NATO gains an operational command in the US as they grease the skids in Afghanistan; and the same Big Pharma companies making the injections are recalling their other killer products.