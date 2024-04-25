The Moho





His Emaciated Body Is So Light But Ticks Have Never Stopped Suck Through His Veins...





This dog has starved for a long time until we found him. He couldn't walk anymore, his body was full of big ticks. When I held him, I felt like I might break his body. He was very scared, but he never fought back.J ust hid his head in a corner and then collapsed down when I did his health check...





Credit To: Cliever Torres

Apoyamos perritos en situación de calle.🇵🇪 Callao

