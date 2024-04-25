Create New Account
His Emaciated Body Is So Light But Ticks Have Never Stopped Suck Through His Veins
High Hopes
Published Thursday

The Moho


Apr 24, 2024


His Emaciated Body Is So Light But Ticks Have Never Stopped Suck Through His Veins...


This dog has starved for a long time until we found him. He couldn't walk anymore, his body was full of big ticks. When I held him, I felt like I might break his body. He was very scared, but he never fought back.J ust hid his head in a corner and then collapsed down when I did his health check...


Credit To: Cliever Torres

Apoyamos perritos en situación de calle.🇵🇪 Callao

Tu apoyo déjalo aquí 👇👇

Paypal : @sarasaume

Cuenta de apoyo: Yape/plin:993058135 Honorata Saume


#HungryDog, #StarvedDog, #TheMoho

------------------------------------------------------

You Love Animal Videos? Subscribe To Us Here: https://bit.ly/3xs3YGa

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...

Twitter: / themoho4

Instagram: / themoho88


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7btbPMIWHgo

dogticksrescuecollapsedstarvedcant walkemaciatedthe moho

