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John's Baptism Explained...
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21 views • February 05, 2022
What is the significance that John's baptism was with WATER but Jesus baptized with the Holy Spirit? Is it not that water is just a symbol at BEST, and it completely optional? While the one true necessary baptism is from Jesus alone, the Holy Spirit. There is only ONE baptism, ONE faith, ONE God.
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