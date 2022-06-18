Fears oil could rise to $175 per barrel amid Russia sanctions

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RT.
Experts in the West have warned that oil prices could reach $175 per barrel by the end of 2022, amid Russia sanctions and the closure of oil fields in Libya. The US president promises the situation is under control. Is it really?
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