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Dr Dan Erickson Interview Professor Knut Wittkowski about COVID and Herd Immunity
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50 views • May 13, 2020
Two of the best scientific minds come together to discuss COVID and Herd Immunity.
Learn the difference between flu and COVID.
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Learn the difference between flu and COVID.
** SUPPORT OUR WORK in staying independent and getting this information out to you! https://www.patreon.com/energytherapy
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