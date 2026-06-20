I prevented the Gaza war from ending - boasts that the world 'did not stop us' - admits he personally ensured the killing would continue - Smotrich

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🚨🔊 'I prevented the Gaza war from ending' — Smotrich
Israel's Finance Minister just confessed that he used his political power to block ceasefire attempts — and says he is proud of it.
"I had a very significant influence on the course of the war. There were moments when the war would have stopped long ago, and I had to use a veto and prevent what I saw as surrender," he said.
He boasts that the world "did not stop us" — then admits he personally ensured the killing would continue.
💬 "Why didn't it stop us? Because Hamas is a terrorist organization and nobody gives it legitimacy."
Look at Gaza, he says, proudly.
The arsonist is bragging about keeping the fire burning. Vetoing peace is not influence — it's genocide by paperwork. But Smotrich just admitted his role in turning a temporary war into a forever massacre.
@geopolitics_prime