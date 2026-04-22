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3yrs ago 2023 jwilderness Morons Blaming Climate Change For Everything - Climate Edition
J Wilderness @JWilderness
https://rumble.com/v2jo4j4-whats-going-on-climate-edition-.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R85qm6wMYiI&t
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9CIzZMsBoQWu/
https://odysee.com/@JWild:6/Whats-Going-On-Climate-Edition:8
What's Going On? (Climate Edition)