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Meet Ernst Zündel's Videographer
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42 views • February 14, 2022
Jürgen Neumann, Ernst Zündel's videographer for 20+ years, speaks at an IHR conference in Mr. Zündel's stead. 1987
Also in 1987, Mr. Neumann was a guest on Tom Metzger's public access program twice, talking about Ernst Zündel's struggle for Truth and Freedom.
Finally, 2 newscasts about the raid on Mr. Neumann's store in 1989.
Also in 1987, Mr. Neumann was a guest on Tom Metzger's public access program twice, talking about Ernst Zündel's struggle for Truth and Freedom.
Finally, 2 newscasts about the raid on Mr. Neumann's store in 1989.
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