How'd Ya Like Me Now, Jack
425 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago |

Build Back Poorer: [Bidan] Economy Nosedives

* No one knows what Joe actually thinks about this.

* What did he say?

* He is not an articulate man.

* We’ve come to a disturbing realization.

* You never know what you’ll get when [Quemala] speaks.

* S/he is less articulate than our mannequin [p]resident.

* Devolving Dems are defying the laws of nature — challenging Darwin.

* The younger Dems are even dumber.

* They may have to stick with Joe after all.


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-joe-biden-senile-democratic-party-devolving


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 23 September 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6312780233112

Keywords
dementiatucker carlsonbrain damagejoe bidenaocidiocracykamala harrisstupiditypovertysenilitydevolvemanufactured crisisblunderbidenflationbidenomicssandy cortezjohn fettermanbidenpressioninarticulate

