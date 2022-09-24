How'd Ya Like Me Now, Jack

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Build Back Poorer: [Bidan] Economy Nosedives
* No one knows what Joe actually thinks about this.
* What did he say?
* He is not an articulate man.
* We’ve come to a disturbing realization.
* You never know what you’ll get when [Quemala] speaks.
* S/he is less articulate than our mannequin [p]resident.
* Devolving Dems are defying the laws of nature — challenging Darwin.
* The younger Dems are even dumber.
* They may have to stick with Joe after all.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-joe-biden-senile-democratic-party-devolving
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 23 September 2022