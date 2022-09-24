How'd Ya Like Me Now, Jack

Build Back Poorer: [Bidan] Economy Nosedives

* No one knows what Joe actually thinks about this.

* What did he say?

* He is not an articulate man.

* We’ve come to a disturbing realization.

* You never know what you’ll get when [Quemala] speaks.

* S/he is less articulate than our mannequin [p]resident.

* Devolving Dems are defying the laws of nature — challenging Darwin.

* The younger Dems are even dumber.

* They may have to stick with Joe after all.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-joe-biden-senile-democratic-party-devolving





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 23 September 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6312780233112

