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CNN Director Admits to Election Fraud and Propaganda for Biden's Campaign
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130 views • April 14, 2021
CNN Director Admits to Election Fraud and Propaganda for Biden's Campaign Alex Jones interviews James O'Keefe of http://projectveritas.com to break down the videos of CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester admitting to lying for the Biden Campaign using the 'news' network as a leftist propaganda outlet. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6075e3b27fd02f1f88194aee
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