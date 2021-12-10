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Fourth Beast Rising: Apocalypse monster statue displayed outside UN headquarters
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493 views • December 10, 2021
Would you believe us if we told you a statue that resembles the beast in the Book of the Revelation has been displayed in front of the United Nations headquarters? We’ll show the photo later in this edition of Trunews. Also, did Putin show President Biden the stick, encouraging NATO to rethink its current path to a nuclear standoff with Russia? Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/10/21
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