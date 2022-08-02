Dr. Jane Ruby Show





On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr Jane presents evidence that truthful science is being suppressed and highly expert scientists are being coerced to retract all negative findings of dangers relative to the C19 bioweapon shots, obliterating honest scientific work and the highest ranked journals are colluding, making them all guilty of aiding and abetting mass genocide. And they don’t want the public to see the proof that these bioweapon shots are inducing new cancerous growths and the return of previous cancers as more aggressive tumors. And Team Enigma is back to share more leaked proof of the slow kill of the shots by inducing cancers. And Dr. Jane takes you on an educational tour of the peer review publication process, how it is supposed to ensure objective scientific scrutiny rigorous standards. This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth In Medicine.





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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1egblt-proof-denied-scientists-forced-to-retract-c19-causes-cancer.html



