A fire hit a Czech defense site in Pardubice tied to Israel’s Elbit Systems, causing major damage.

The “Earthquake Faction” claimed responsibility, calling the facility part of Israel’s arms industry and warning of more attacks.

Authorities are investigating the incident as a possible act of sabotage. There is also a theory that an unknown group may be backed by a foreign intelligence agency.

Amazing what a few canisters of gasoline can do.

Israeli Elbit Arms facility in the Czech Republic.