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USED BY BIG PHARMA, IGNORED BY MEDICAL MAFIA: VACCINE INJURED SHARE THEIR REACTIONS NEWS CONFERENCE
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112 views • June 30, 2021
LISTEN TO THESE PEOPLE WHO HAVE BEEN INJURED BY THE DEPOP SHOT!
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