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I Can’t Do Much by The Mystic Philosopher
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2 views • January 08, 2022
This is a message in song and one in which The Mystic Philosopher is admitting and also telling his listeners that he knows that he cannot do much to address, influence and by himself change the many evils and injustices that are taking place in the world today; but at least he knows that he is and that he can do a little by singing, chanting and talking about it. He is also reminding you all that evil will and can only continue to flourished if or when good people stand by and say or do nothing. Hopefully you my listeners will do something regardless of how insignificant it may seems to you. Your comment and feedback/feed forward are welcome.
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