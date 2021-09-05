Truth don’t give a damn (What ?)

It’s all a scam (Damn!)

There’s a master plan (Huh ?)

Choking your diaphragm (C’mon man !)

Logos from the mofos

Dazzled by the shit show

Censorship get shut down just for

Opening your cakehole

They really hate the Goyim

‘Cos they’re all Arab Muzzies

Lamestream working for the Chosen Ones

Go check their Mormon undies

9-11 I know it was Mossad (Sad)

Pushing war on terror and

Teaching the Kabbalah

They whitewash the Talmud and the Noahide laws

Moshiach he’s a coming

To the Temple Mount

We are the Chosen Ones

We are the Chosen Few

Sickos running the show

Twisted Zophar tableaux

Infinite transcedence and

Repent the sins of Jo Jo

They really gotta take control

‘Cos they’re the chosen ones

Twisting everything that true

The ADL is screwing you

Mossad (Bad !)

Killing for Chabad

Take my Chevy to the Rebbe

Fill it up with Adamim

Bris Milah no they will not let you go

Moschiach he’s a coming

Drinking Goyim blood

We are the Chosen Ones

We are the Chosen Few