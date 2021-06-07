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6 7 21 The OLD GUARD is being DESTROYED So MANY HOPE HINTS dropped everywhere PRAY
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70 views • June 07, 2021
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*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
An Uncommon World
Song by Charlie Ryan
https://artlist.io/song/60878/an-uncommon-world
Trump Speech at NC GOP
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-LwdxF5Sm4U
Ivermectin May Prevent Binding Of The SARS-CoV-2 Virus To Human Cells: Treatment/Prevention COVID-19
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=11Bl2v3BR2M
How IVERMECTIN defends against the SPIKE PROTEIN from both the VIRUS and the VACCINE!!!
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?noframes;read=174059
In a MASSIVE BREAKTHROUGH, the mainstream media confirm that COVID-19 doesn’t effect satanic Freemason globalist leaders, OR their entourages!
https://gab.com/BeachMilk/posts/106356590472184966
Dutch Politician Thierry Baudet drops Covid 19 red pills at parliament. 🔥
Full clip here:
https://youtu.be/DFrU5sXS8f4
Kemp booed
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/21442
Mark Robinson on guns
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/21479
Let's make sure Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D), Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D), and Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D) remember what they said less than a year before the 2020 election❗️
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/21486
June 14 2021 decode
https://t.me/stormypatriotjoe21/2731
Deplorables Shock Establishment in GA, Take Over GOP Convention
https://rumble.com/vi36tv-deplorables-shock-establishment-in-ga-take-over-gop-convention.html
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd, #126
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
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Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
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https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
http://www.lytebug.com
Use Promo code (KNOW20) for 20% OFF ^^^
———————
Prepare with My Patriot Supply
http://preparewithandweknow.com/
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
An Uncommon World
Song by Charlie Ryan
https://artlist.io/song/60878/an-uncommon-world
Trump Speech at NC GOP
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-LwdxF5Sm4U
Ivermectin May Prevent Binding Of The SARS-CoV-2 Virus To Human Cells: Treatment/Prevention COVID-19
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=11Bl2v3BR2M
How IVERMECTIN defends against the SPIKE PROTEIN from both the VIRUS and the VACCINE!!!
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?noframes;read=174059
In a MASSIVE BREAKTHROUGH, the mainstream media confirm that COVID-19 doesn’t effect satanic Freemason globalist leaders, OR their entourages!
https://gab.com/BeachMilk/posts/106356590472184966
Dutch Politician Thierry Baudet drops Covid 19 red pills at parliament. 🔥
Full clip here:
https://youtu.be/DFrU5sXS8f4
Kemp booed
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/21442
Mark Robinson on guns
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/21479
Let's make sure Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D), Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D), and Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D) remember what they said less than a year before the 2020 election❗️
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/21486
June 14 2021 decode
https://t.me/stormypatriotjoe21/2731
Deplorables Shock Establishment in GA, Take Over GOP Convention
https://rumble.com/vi36tv-deplorables-shock-establishment-in-ga-take-over-gop-convention.html
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd, #126
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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