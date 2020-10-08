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Anarchist planned to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer
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125 views • October 08, 2020
This is a video of Brandon Caserta, one of the ringleaders of the group of men arrested for a plot where the group planned to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Caserta has an anarchist flag behind him and in YouTube videos trashes police. He’s not a Republican, he’s an anarchist.
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