【Protest on Capitol Hill Broadcast Highlights】1/31/2023 TikTok, Truth Social and Other CCP’s Unrestricted Warfare Weapons Are the Truth That Our Fellow Fighters Want to Expose to the American People





NFSC fellow fighters protest against #SEC&DOJ racism on Capitol Hill. Billy and @Farmer_mars pointed out that behind TikTok，it is an AI unrestricted warfare of CCP. The CCP uses it to collect information of Americans and analysis the information, then control the information that feeds to the Americans. Many Americans don’t know TikTok is CCP’s company. Fellow fighters are telling the truth to Americans in the protest.





