Entering from Salah al-Din Street, Israeli tank opened fire on civilian vehicle then retreats

Entering from the Netzer cross on Jalan Salah al-Din, Israeli tank opened fire on Palestinian civilian car then withdrew from inside Gaza Strip following resistance from Hamas fighters. Israel engineered a ground invasion victory after defeat in the battle of Erez north of Gaza. Salah al-Din is the area between the border and the road where tanks arrive, empty or agricultural areas and even sparsely populated locations.
Mirrored -
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.