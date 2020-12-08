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Guy Rosbrook LIVE Video Footage of the 9/11 Jumpers Recorded From the Millennium Hilton (GRAPHIC)
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1241 views • December 08, 2020
This 9/11 Footage Is Chilling, and Very Graphic. This Is What Israel Did to American Citizens on the Day of 9/11, This Satanic Shithole That Masquerades as the "Greatest Ally" Yet Is Sucking the Life Force Out of America, Murders Its Citizens Then Sends Its Young Men to Die in the Wars It Created After the 9/11 Attacks. America .... Wake the Fuck Up, These Demons Are Destroying You From Within, They Will Never Stop Until You Are Sucked Dry, Then Blow Away in the Wind.
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