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REEDUCATION CAMPS IN CHINA, OR SHOULD I SAY.....THE U.S.?
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139 views • December 07, 2020
Bidding Farewell to the last prisoner van..chasing till the end...truly heartbreaking - (China sending Hong Kong citizens to concentration camps, prisons) They are not going to Disney. We must protest this anywhere it happens. If you don't, when it happens to you, sorry I'll have to laugh.
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