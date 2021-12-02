X22 REPORT -18 U.S. Code § 2385, Advocating Overthrow Of Government, It’s Going To Be Biblical

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18 U.S. Code § 2385, Advocating Overthrow Of Government,It’s Going To Be Biblical
The [DS] is now completely exposed, they are trapped and trapped animals become desperate. This is what we are witnessing, Trump wanted these people exposed, he wanted the people to see the true nature and who they really are and how evil they are. This is what people are witnessing now. Everything they are trying to do is backfiring and people are seeing their evil dictates. The [DS] has overthrown the government of the US, using election fraud, fake news and big tech. Nothing can stop this, this is going to be biblical.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.