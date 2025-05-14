BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mr. Bloopy - Saves the World (unreleased, SNES)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
7 views • 22 hours ago

Mr. Bloopy - Saves the World is mix between educational game, platformer and puzzle game developed by Israeli company Compedia. I do not know if the name "Rare-Compedia" in the game involved a cooperation or jointventure with Rare Ltd. The game was not released back in the, despite reaching rpototype state. In 2014 Piko Interactive released the on the cartridge.

Mr. Blooby is an alien secret agent who come to save the Earth's environment from being destroyed by the pollution of the factories of the company "Pollution Unlimited".

Mr. Blooby can jump and change his colour between blue, red green and purple. He can also spit little drops of his current colour to the side or upwards. The latter is used to manipulate objects of the same colour or colour blocks in certain puzzles. The game mostly consists of puzzles like pictionary or colouring falling tiles to form a given image. These are embedded in platform levels where you need find your way through all kinds of traps and hazards.

Keywords
raresuper nintendoplatformersnespuzzle gameeducational gamepiko interactivecompedia
