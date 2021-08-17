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Struggle for Human Liberty Despite the Fear
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2333 views • August 17, 2021
A Truly Pure and Independent Voice
Julius Ruechel is an independent writer and researcher from Canada who has a remarkable simplicity and beauty to his writing about freedom. Like many others, he felt compelled to add his voice to the fight for human liberty. You will be inspired by a man whose background was in cattle farming and whose book is called Grass Fed Cattle. From that down-to-earth background, he writes and talks with grace and knowledge about the greatest issues confronting North America and the world today. He sets an example for people everywhere to increase your awareness about what is being inflicted on our world and to dare to speak the truth about it.
Julius Ruechel is an independent writer and researcher from Canada who has a remarkable simplicity and beauty to his writing about freedom. Like many others, he felt compelled to add his voice to the fight for human liberty. You will be inspired by a man whose background was in cattle farming and whose book is called Grass Fed Cattle. From that down-to-earth background, he writes and talks with grace and knowledge about the greatest issues confronting North America and the world today. He sets an example for people everywhere to increase your awareness about what is being inflicted on our world and to dare to speak the truth about it.
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