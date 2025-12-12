THE MISSING CONTEXT OF 💬 THE CINNABON CRYSTAL VIRAL VIDEO

Wall Street Apes - Never believe liberal propaganda





It turns out the viral Cinnabon video where the white worker Crystal Wilsey was shown as the racist, left out the part where Somalians repeatedly taunted her





They got kicked out and returned in different clothes to harass her again and again





“The new video reveals that it was the Cinnabon employees who were the victims, and everyone had misunderstood her. In the video, the Somali couple appears to be provoking her on purpose, repeatedly approaching her and even changing outfits to slip back into the store and create a confrontation.





In the footage, the Muslim woman, identified by viewers, stands at the counter in a red jacket, constantly moving toward Crystal Wilsey with her phone raised, speaking in a taunting tone. Crystal points at her, stammering in frustration. You've been here before. You changed your outfit just to come bother me again.”





Source: https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1998870628888424503





Thumbnail: https://x.com/ChileHermit/status/1999222757469385063





@Cinnabon needs to donate to her https://givesendgo.com/HelpCrystal