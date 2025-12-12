BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE MISSING CONTEXT OF 💬 THE CINNABON CRYSTAL VIRAL VIDEO
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
704 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
193 views • 2 days ago

Wall Street Apes - Never believe liberal propaganda


It turns out the viral Cinnabon video where the white worker Crystal Wilsey was shown as the racist, left out the part where Somalians repeatedly taunted her


They got kicked out and returned in different clothes to harass her again and again


“The new video reveals that it was the Cinnabon employees who were the victims, and everyone had misunderstood her. In the video, the Somali couple appears to be provoking her on purpose, repeatedly approaching her and even changing outfits to slip back into the store and create a confrontation.


In the footage, the Muslim woman, identified by viewers, stands at the counter in a red jacket, constantly moving toward Crystal Wilsey with her phone raised, speaking in a taunting tone. Crystal points at her, stammering in frustration. You've been here before. You changed your outfit just to come bother me again.”


Source: https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1998870628888424503


Thumbnail: https://x.com/ChileHermit/status/1999222757469385063


@Cinnabon needs to donate to her https://givesendgo.com/HelpCrystal

Keywords
race baitinggivesendgomissing contextcinnaboncrystal wilsey
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy