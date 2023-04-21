FDA’s CALIFF CALLS FOR MORE CENSORSHIP from TheHighwire.cm

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/fdas-califf-calls-for-more-censorship/
After uncovering a censorship industrial complex that infected the
entire social media substrate during Covid, US FDA commissioner Dr.
Robert Califf is now saying we need more control over speech. But, in
the era of Elon’s Twitter, will his message take hold?
