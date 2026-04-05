INSANE FOOTAGE OF IRANIAN MISSILE HITTING US BASE IN JORDAN

Insane footage shows the moment an Iranian missile hit the US base in Jordan in early April. This was another missile strike a few days ago, hitting Muwaffaq Al-Salti Air Base in Azraq area, about 100 km northeast of the capital Amman, which is used by US forces to bomb Iran and intercept Iranian missiles traveling to Israel. As in the epic video circulating online, showing the observed change, the base launched about 3-4 interceptor missiles, whereas previously this number could easily exceed 10. But, the results in this video did not change, it seems the base was throwing money away, it is estimated that more than 3,000 interceptor missiles have been used to date. Media sources reported that after the strike, Iran destroyed the AN/TPY-2 THAAD radar system whose working to track ballistic missiles there, its net worth is estimated at around 300 million US dollars, while other estimates even put it at 500 million US dollars. The hammering on the base in Jordan, documenting a successful penetration of Iranian ballistic missiles, which represents a strategic shift in the 2026 conflict, as Iran targets the sensor "eyes" of the system to weaken regional air defenses.

Meanwhile in Statement 52, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stated responsibility for targeting, one of which was the Muwaffaq Al-Salti Air Base, which houses advanced American fighter jets, using missiles in conjunction with drone attacks. The operation aimed to reduce the enemy's air capabilities, and confirmed its continued operations in response to previous brutal US-Israeli attacks. On the other hand, an US F-15E fighter jet, apparently flown from the airbase in Jordan, attempted to intercept a Shahed-136 single-aisle attack drone belonging to the IRGC Aerospace Force over Iraq, as shown in footage leaked on April 2. It appears the interception attempt was unsuccessful, and instead the drone successfully struck its target, a British-owned Castrol lubricants warehouse over Erbil, Kurdistan, northern Iraq, on Wednesday morning, April 1, 2026.

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