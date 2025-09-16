Why Israel Is More Evil Than You Thought

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video, I explain why Israel is the most evil country on Earth today. Its actions and ideology are indefensible. Israel is the closest thing we have in modern history to pure, unadulterated evil. This video will make the case against Israel and for the Palestinians. The Israel-Palestine conflict is something rare - a black and white conflict of Evil vs Good.
0:00 Intro & Background
4:06 Israel’s Crimes
12:21 The Role of the United States
15:28 Conclusion
