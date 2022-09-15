LARGE PLANET X SYSTEM BODY OVER ITALY / INSIDER MIKE FROM AROUND THE🌎+PAUL-QUEEN DEAD-RAINBOW / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Sep 14, 2022 Today is now 9/14/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. In todays video highlights: This videos Audio is insider mike from around the world that spoke to pastor Paul Begley last Thursday as the audio is from mikes council of time page on soundclip. You'll hear mike and Paul speak on biblical events and the importance of the UK getting a new king and in ancient texts that stated there must be a king to take power to allow for the antichrist/one world order/beast system to rise up. No the now king Charles is NOT the antichrist as me and others have warned through our ( and my own dreams), also others dreams and visions given from God to many globally as Joel 2 and acts chapter 2 talks of that prophecy which is happening now as millions globally are getting end times dreams and visions and many have been warning like myself the past many years through my many rapture+prophecy+planet x system and antichrist dreams I've personally had and my 7 fireball dreams not including seeing not ( aliens ) coming in real UFOs to cause terror and death but "interdimentional demonic fallen entities" I saw coming in a massive ship and as planet x insiders will tell you the ( anunnaki) are coming in with the planet x system, which anunnaki isn't the right name for them because it's like putting them as the same category as Gods good holy angels which mankind should not do.. Anyway me and millions globally and thousands just on YouTube alone have said who they saw as the antichrist as I've seen in prophecy dreams and were all seeing only one man as I warned years ago who it was. In this video you'll see pictures credited to a man in Italy who took pictures of a fiery sky over Italy around 3 days ago not realizing what I spotted in his pictures was a large spherical planet x system body sticking out as you'll all see... You'll also see pictures I caught from skycameras and from NASA public images looking at the sun where multople planet objects and planet x system bodies passed the sun in the last week , week and a half....youll see from stereo ahead nasa footage what I caught on stereo ahead hI1 images that go into timelapse mode. You'll see the same large planet x system body I've shown below that was showing up on the right side and the sun is on the left side though you can't see the sun though a second smaller yet still massively huge object was seen next to the massive planet x system body. So did I catch a second smaller yet still large planet x system body ? Or is it the actual size of the massive object on stereo ahead HI1? I feel it's a second object... Heavy fighting broke out between Azerbaijan and Armenia, just as Jesus said before his second coming you'll hear of wars and rumors of wars.. As is happening globally... You'll also hear insider mike describe something I didn't think of. When the Queen of England died people were in awe seeing double rainbows over the castle around the time of her death. Many think it's a "good sign from God", yet you'll hear truth and something I didn't think of though I already know the rainbow is originally the sign God gave Noah and the earth to ( never flood it again ) though bible states next time God will fully judge and destroy and renew the heavens and earth this time soon coming not by water but by FIRE... And it wasn't just one rainbow and insider mike said there were 2 rainbows as he mentioned could it be a worse sign since its doubled like double judgement ? Either way it's not good.. Also the stock market is crashing as insiders warned. We're in a double shmita which isn't good....Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven( John 3:16/ john 14:6) and the only way to escape the biblibal judgement of 7 years (1 Thessalonians 5:9/1 thessalonians 4/revelation 3:10/revelation 12:5/1 Corinthians 15/ john 14:3-These are bible references) anyone who hasn't made Jesus (yeshua) your personal Lord and savior I hope that you'll look in my comments section with my main notes that are pinned in my comments section to accept christ as Lord before late.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDB02TOVRBU



