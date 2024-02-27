Create New Account
The assault units of the 2nd Army have breached the AFU defense and liberated the settlement of Stepove (Petrovske)
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 18 hours ago

Units of the 2nd Guards Army of the "Center" group are breaking through the AFU defense north of Avdeevka.

The assault units of the 2nd Army have breached the AFU defense and liberated the settlement of Stepove (Petrovske). The remnants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, facing complete destruction, fled their positions.

Currently, the liberated territory is being cleared, and forces are being reinforced for further advance.

