© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Lavrov fires back at Gulf Regimes asking him to pressure Iran into ending the war
While condemning the Islamic republic
Lavrov asks why he should be expected to condemn Iran when NONE of the Gulf governments condemned the slaughter of 170 schoolchildren.
Source @Intel Slava
----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!