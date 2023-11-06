Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WoW! Russia's Newest Electromagnetic Weapon 'ALABUGA' Was Deployed In Ukraine┃NATO Sounds The ALARM
channel image
The Prisoner
8839 Subscribers
Shop now
460 views
Published 18 hours ago

The military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation continues to amaze with its latest samples of high-tech weapons. The current conflict in Ukraine has already shown NATO and the Pentagon the unlimited capabilities of not only the latest Russian hypersonic missiles but also electronic warfare systems. Moreover, Russia also continues to test in Ukraine its new developments in the field of 'electromagnetic suppression systems'.

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
russiaewelectromagnetic suppression systemsalabuga

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket