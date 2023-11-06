WoW! Russia's Newest Electromagnetic Weapon 'ALABUGA' Was Deployed In Ukraine┃NATO Sounds The ALARM

The military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation continues to amaze with its latest samples of high-tech weapons. The current conflict in Ukraine has already shown NATO and the Pentagon the unlimited capabilities of not only the latest Russian hypersonic missiles but also electronic warfare systems. Moreover, Russia also continues to test in Ukraine its new developments in the field of 'electromagnetic suppression systems'.

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN