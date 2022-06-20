Ukraine Update June 20, 2022

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SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.
- Biden blames Putin for falling down.
- Defiant Russian girl in Germany.
- More than 50 Ukraine generals and officers killed by Kalibr missiles.
- Russian Federation Armed Forces have liberated the settlement of Metyolkino.
- A total of more than 520 Ukrainian soldiers Killed June 19th.
- Mayor of Donetsk Aleksey Kulemzin speaks out.