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Do You Hate The World? | #RageQuitEarth
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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10 views • June 20, 2021
"The world is not exactly chock full of people who are voluntarist... who've got self-knowledge, people who've been to therapy, people who have good relationships, people who reject the state and the initiation of force." Nor will it ever be, Stef. Not even close. And therein lies the fundamental flaw in your brand of philosophy. Your ideal society requires for the average human a minimum threshold of intelligence and morality that cannot be met. I find many things you teach very useful on a micro level and they will help many individuals in their quality of life and their relationships, but the debate about extending them to a large enough population to change our societal structure is moot."

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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