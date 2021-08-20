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192 - Da Pusher is a Monster
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20528 views • August 20, 2021
Wird die Schmerzmittel-Industrie jetzt beendet,
weil es bald keine Schmerzhabenden mehr gibt ???
Talismannen zerstören Blumenfelder
https://truedemocracyparty.net/2012/05/opium-war-reason-afghan-war-cia-killing-soldiers/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2001/apr/01/internationalcrime.drugstrade
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2012/may/20/taliban-destroy-poppy-afghan-opium
Steppenwolf "The Pusher"
You know I smoked a lot of grass.
Oh Lord! I popped a lot of pills.
But I've never touched nothin' That my spirit couldn't kill.
You know I've seen a lot of people walking 'round with tombstones in their eyes.
But the pusher don't care If you live -- or if you die.
GOD damn the pusher!
GOD damn the pusher!
You know the dealer, the dealer is a man with a lump of grass in his hand.
But the pusher is a monster,
not a natural man.
The dealer for a nickel goin' to sell you lots of sweet dreams.
Ah...but the pusher will ruin your body;
Lord he'll leave your mind to scream.
GOD damn the pusher!
GOD damn the pusher!
Well now if I were the president of this land
you know I'd declare total war on the pusher man.
I'd cut him if he stands, and I'd shoot him if he run,
and I'd kill him with my razor and my gun
GOD damn the pusher!
weil es bald keine Schmerzhabenden mehr gibt ???
Talismannen zerstören Blumenfelder
https://truedemocracyparty.net/2012/05/opium-war-reason-afghan-war-cia-killing-soldiers/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2001/apr/01/internationalcrime.drugstrade
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2012/may/20/taliban-destroy-poppy-afghan-opium
Steppenwolf "The Pusher"
You know I smoked a lot of grass.
Oh Lord! I popped a lot of pills.
But I've never touched nothin' That my spirit couldn't kill.
You know I've seen a lot of people walking 'round with tombstones in their eyes.
But the pusher don't care If you live -- or if you die.
GOD damn the pusher!
GOD damn the pusher!
You know the dealer, the dealer is a man with a lump of grass in his hand.
But the pusher is a monster,
not a natural man.
The dealer for a nickel goin' to sell you lots of sweet dreams.
Ah...but the pusher will ruin your body;
Lord he'll leave your mind to scream.
GOD damn the pusher!
GOD damn the pusher!
Well now if I were the president of this land
you know I'd declare total war on the pusher man.
I'd cut him if he stands, and I'd shoot him if he run,
and I'd kill him with my razor and my gun
GOD damn the pusher!
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