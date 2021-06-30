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Destroying Judaochurchianity, exposing devil's fabrications. Jesus was Greek and uncircumcised
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54 views • June 30, 2021
Jewish=satanist. I hope and pray that people will open their eyes to the truth. It is harder for those who are circumcised and those coming from circumcised parents to do so.
Barabas would be put to death tough he got set free as the Jewish people requested it, because he violated Roman law by killing a Roman soldier. Jesus did not violate Roman law and He was a Greco-Roman citizen.
Barabas would be put to death tough he got set free as the Jewish people requested it, because he violated Roman law by killing a Roman soldier. Jesus did not violate Roman law and He was a Greco-Roman citizen.
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