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Trade Group Asks California Theme Parks To Mitigate Effects Of Screaming On Rides, no fun allowed
DoseofSarcasm
DoseofSarcasm
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69 views • March 19, 2021
#Disneyland #Universal #Corona #Mask #Scream #Fun

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – When Southern California theme parks such as Disneyland, Universal Studios and Magic Mountain reopen as early as April, they will likely have to take steps to ensure that screaming on rides doesn’t lead to the spread of COVID-19.

The California Attractions and Parks Association (CAPA), a trade group which represents theme parks statewide, is backing a plan that would tamp down on the effects that shouting and yelling on rides, such as rollercoasters, could have in spreading the virus.

California’s reopening guidelines call for businesses to limit activities that can spread the virus, such as singing and shouting.

“Face covering usage and/or modifications to seat loading patterns will be required on amusement park rides to mitigate the effects of shouting,” CAPA wrote in its responsible reopening plan. “Additionally, on rides, guests generally face in one direction.”

Both Los Angeles and Orange counties moved into the red tier of the state’s reopening blueprint this week, which allows for theme parks to reopen beginning April 1. They have been closed since March of 2020. Under the guidelines, they will be allowed to reopen at 15% capacity, but with in-state visitors only.

Visitors are limited to groups of no more than 10 and from no more than three households. No indoor dining is allowed and tickets must be purchased online in advance.
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trumpcaliforniamaskfludonald trumpjoe bidenbidennycfunvirusohiounemploymentphiladelphiarideuniversalcoronastewartguantanamowalter reedshotdisneylandcovidscream
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