Help Others Protect from EMFs = PASSIVE Income While YOU SLEEP for Yourself!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2 creative ways to stay warm this winter while saving a TON of $ on your energy bills:
1. RichwayAndFujiBio.com's amethyst crystal/far-infrared Biomat FDA-registered medical device that uses less than ~50 watts at 95F as described at:
OR
https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng
View 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a customer &/or distributor on my global TEAM at:
https://tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat
OR
https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway
2. the warmest outerwear in the universe by:
OR
https://www.orosapparel.com/?sref_id=f489gzz&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=referral_program&utm_source=loyalty
To get $ back on your bill$, visit:
https://greensunshinepower.justviv.com
& watch videos at:
https://youtube.com/@iLuvSavingMoney
(not mentioned) To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE," visit:
https://tinyurl.com/CircadianMitoHouse
OR
https://tinyurl.com/TeslaPassiveHouse
& watch:
https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo
Clean-up "dirty electricity" & reduce harmful electromagnetic fields (EMFs) w/ UL-listed devices as described at:
https://tinyurl.com/SaticShieldPowerpoint
OR
tinyurl.com/SaticUSAPresentation
by:
To become a FREE SaticUSA affiliate, fill-out:
https://tinyurl.com/ShareSaticUSA
To view my "The Best Books, Documentaries & Movies, Videos, Experts/Scientists/Researchers, Organizations, Businesses, & Resources about Non-native (Man-Made) Electromagnetic Fields (nnEMFs)," visit any of:
https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies
Linktr.ee/EMFforDummies
https://bit.l y/EMFForDummies
To protect your home, vehicles (except EVs), solar panels, & other electronics from electromagnetic pulses (EMPs), visit:
https://tinyurl.com/BestEMPprotection
or apply my USD$50 off coupon code:
SOLARFORDUMMIES
or
DANNYZEN
when checking-out at:
https://www.empshield.com/?coupon=solarfordummies
To learn about EMPs, watch videos at:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/EMPforDummies
OR
tinyurl.com/empfordummies
For EMP-protected home, portable, & commercial LFP batteries, visit my shortened 7% off GridDown affiliate link at:
https://bit.ly/BatteryWithEMPshield
OR
https://griddown.com/?coupon=onehouseoffthegrid
You can also get a 7% discount by applying coupon code:
onehouseoffthegrid
at checkout
For the world's FIRST & ONLY EMP-hardened portable solar generators, visit my shortened InergyTek referral link at:
https://tinyurl.com/GeneratorWithEMPprotection