BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Help Others Protect from EMFs = PASSIVE Income While YOU SLEEP for Yourself!
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
2 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 1 day ago

2 creative ways to stay warm this winter while saving a TON of $ on your energy bills:

1. RichwayAndFujiBio.com's amethyst crystal/far-infrared Biomat FDA-registered medical device that uses less than ~50 watts at 95F as described at:

https://Bio-mats.com/danny

OR

https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng


View 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a customer &/or distributor on my global TEAM at:

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway


2. the warmest outerwear in the universe by:

https://tinyurl.com/ShopOROS

OR

https://www.orosapparel.com/?sref_id=f489gzz&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=referral_program&utm_source=loyalty


To get $ back on your bill$, visit:

https://greensunshinepower.justviv.com

& watch videos at:

https://youtube.com/@iLuvSavingMoney


(not mentioned) To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE," visit:

https://tinyurl.com/CircadianMitoHouse

OR

https://tinyurl.com/TeslaPassiveHouse

& watch:

https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo


Clean-up "dirty electricity" & reduce harmful electromagnetic fields (EMFs) w/ UL-listed devices as described at:

https://tinyurl.com/SaticShieldPowerpoint

OR

tinyurl.com/SaticUSAPresentation

by:

https://tinyurl.com/SaticUSA

To become a FREE SaticUSA affiliate, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/ShareSaticUSA


To view my "The Best Books, Documentaries & Movies, Videos, Experts/Scientists/Researchers, Organizations, Businesses, & Resources about Non-native (Man-Made) Electromagnetic Fields (nnEMFs)," visit any of:

https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

Linktr.ee/EMFforDummies

https://bit.l y/EMFForDummies


To protect your home, vehicles (except EVs), solar panels, & other electronics from electromagnetic pulses (EMPs), visit:

https://tinyurl.com/BestEMPprotection

or apply my USD$50 off coupon code:


SOLARFORDUMMIES

or

DANNYZEN

when checking-out at:

https://www.empshield.com/?coupon=solarfordummies


To learn about EMPs, watch videos at:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/EMPforDummies

OR

tinyurl.com/empfordummies


For EMP-protected home, portable, & commercial LFP batteries, visit my shortened 7% off GridDown affiliate link at:

https://bit.ly/BatteryWithEMPshield

OR

https://griddown.com/?coupon=onehouseoffthegrid


You can also get a 7% discount by applying coupon code:

onehouseoffthegrid

at checkout


For the world's FIRST & ONLY EMP-hardened portable solar generators, visit my shortened InergyTek referral link at:

https://tinyurl.com/GeneratorWithEMPprotection



Keywords
emf protection5gdirty electricitydr jack kruseemps
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Nipah outbreak in Asia triggers familiar lockdown protocols as gain-of-function questions go unanswered

Nipah outbreak in Asia triggers familiar lockdown protocols as gain-of-function questions go unanswered

Lance D Johnson
Fish oil and Omega-3s: A heart-healthy defense against rising cardiovascular risks

Fish oil and Omega-3s: A heart-healthy defense against rising cardiovascular risks

Belle Carter
PAPER and BAMBOO STRAWS marketed as eco-friendly contain FOREVER CHEMICALS, study finds

PAPER and BAMBOO STRAWS marketed as eco-friendly contain FOREVER CHEMICALS, study finds

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Martian air holds key to survival: New study compares methods for harvesting water on the red planet

Martian air holds key to survival: New study compares methods for harvesting water on the red planet

Jacob Thomas
The afternoon reset: How a short nap reboots your brain for learning

The afternoon reset: How a short nap reboots your brain for learning

Willow Tohi
Gut bacteria imbalance linked to Alzheimer&#8217;s risk in major human study review

Gut bacteria imbalance linked to Alzheimer’s risk in major human study review

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy