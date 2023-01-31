Create New Account
Russia Accuses U.S. of Moving Bioweapons Labs Out of Ukraine
JD Rucker
Published 17 hours ago
The United States government has acknowledged there are bioweapons labs in Ukraine. Our government has not acknowledged that they are ours, nor have they denied it. Now Russia has accused the U.S. of moving these labs out of Ukraine, likely to prevent Russia from getting more evidence to use against us.

They already claim to have 20,000 documents proving our involvement. As with pretty much all stories about Russia and Ukraine, we have to assume that there's just as much of a chance of it being true as being manufactured. Any news from any news organization or any government should be treated as tainted as it pertains to Ukraine. Everyone involved is playing their agenda and the truth is just an inconvenience for them to sidestep.

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I covered this story by Frank Bergman over at Slay News: https://discernreport.com/russia-accuses-u-s-of-moving-bioweapons-labs-out-of-ukraine/

