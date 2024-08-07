“Sep. of Church & State”, REAL Reset, Hidden Hand, “Gay” Adoption, “Southampton Stabber”, Truther Bible

SR 2024-08-05 What “Right” Will Look Like

Topic list:

* Richard Bennett and “Bill W.J. Mencarow”

* “Separation of Church and State”

* “Communism”, “Socialism” and REAL “Reset”

* Johnny is disappearing...

* The Revolution: what does “Right” look like for “Amazon”, “Google”, “YouTube”, etc.?

* Is YouTube censorship in place to protect your children...?

* “A ray of sunshine in an ocean of ...”

* How does Johnny define “pornography”?

* There will be no Pre-Crime when Johnny is Lord Protector.

* When family members take the clot-shot.

* Is Johnny a pariah because he, alone, delivers the Big Picture?

* Even the family of William Sherman was filled with creepy Luciferians.

* How should REAL criminals (censors, Freemasons, Jesuits, etc.) be punished?

* The “Sun” outs “Southampton stabber”, Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, as a child actor.

* Blown cover as cover: “The Sun” is normalizing false flag indicators.

* Barry Manilow: Catholic father, deeply Jewish mother, turned homosexual—the key to success in “entertainment”.

* Homosexual adoption: the only solution is revolution.

* The BALANCED Christian view of homosexuality.

* How the government exploits the “licensing” game.

* “Here’s what we know” about mainstream media, governments and false flags.

* Open borders and the national debt.

* Will Britain be banning and registering all “bladed articles”?

* Should governments recognize marriage?

* Revelation 13 revisited.

* What does the Bible say about alcohol, vegetarianism and spinning globes?

