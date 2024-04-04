Create New Account
Support healthy heart function with Organic Purple Barley Flakes
Published 18 hours ago

The Health Ranger Store wants you to experience the full nutritional benefits of this healthy and delicious staple food, which is why we're thrilled to introduce our NEW Health Ranger Select Organic Purple Barley Flakes.


Available in convenient 12 oz. pouches, our hulless organic purple barley flakes are a good source of dietary fiber, protein, calcium and other essential nutrients that can support optimal overall health.


With its sweet and nutty flavor, hearty texture and vibrant purple hue, this incredible superfood makes a great addition to soups, stews, baked goods, porridge, muesli and more.


Shop now at HealthRangerStore.com

