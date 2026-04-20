The armed wing of the Polisario Front, the Sahrawi People’s Liberation Army (SPLA), has released footage showing the targeting of a Moroccan Royal Armed Forces position along the defensive wall in the Sahara, using a Russian-made 9M113M Konkurs-M anti-tank guided missile (ATGM).

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The United Arab Emirates has warned U.S. officials that without access to dollar liquidity, it may shift oil transactions to Chinese yuan — a direct threat to dollar dominance in global energy markets.

U.A.E. Central Bank Governor Khaled Mohamed Balama raised the prospect of a currency swap line with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Federal Reserve officials on the sidelines of last week's IMF and World Bank meetings in Washington. Emirati officials framed the request as precautionary but argued that Trump's decision to strike Iran dragged their country into a conflict it did not choose.

Iran fired over 2,800 drones and missiles at the U.A.E. before a ceasefire took effect April 17, damaging oil infrastructure and blocking tanker access through the Strait of Hormuz. The dirham is pegged to the dollar and backed by $270 billion in reserves, but analysts warn of capital flight and volatility risks.