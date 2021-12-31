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The Power of Words | The Crowhouse
The Prisoner
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514 views • December 31, 2021
UK Digital identity document validation technology (IDVT)
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/digital-identity-document-validation-technology-idvt

Graphene active sensor arrays for long-term and wireless mapping of wide frequency band epicortical brain activity
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-20546-w

Paralyzed man with brain chip posts ‘first direct-thought’ tweet
https://www.rt.com/news/544428-tweet-thought-brain-implant/

Amazon’s Alexa Told 10-Year-Old Girl To Touch Live Plug With Penny
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/12/amazons-alexa-told-10-year-old-girl-to-touch-live-plug-with-penny/

Japanese professor has created a lickable TV screen prototype that can mimic food flavours
https://insiderpaper.com/japanese-professor-lickable-tv-screen-smell-food-flavours/

Brisbane Australia, Freedom rally. December 18 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ks5iA_sApa4

Max Igan 2009 Film "The Awakening" on AltCensored.com
https://www.altcensored.com/search/page/2?q=max%20igan%20the%20awakening

Anarchapulco 2022 - Use the coupon "IGAN" for a 10% discount on tickets
https://anarchapulco.com/

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

TURN OF YOUR TELEVISION!!!

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!

Support The Crowhouse:
https://www.patreon.com/maxigan

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Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/kD4n0pBfj07R/
The Crowhouse
Keywords
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