Hunny’s Jason Yarger - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 594

On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Jason Yarger, vocalist/guitarist of the rock band, Hunny, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on Cartel's Chroma 20 Year Anniversary Tour. Hunny is currently supporting their newest album, Spirit!





PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Nelson Guitar Werks “Daisy” Custom Guitar

Lollar P-90 Bridge Pickup - https://www.lollarguitars.com/lollar-p-90-pickups

Mastery Vibrato Bridge - https://masterybridge.com/products/vibratos/

Ernie Ball Regular Slinky Strings (.010–.046) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/vP7eyd

Ernie Ball Guitar Cables - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/dOm4LM

Ernie Ball Volt Power Supply - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/N9rAz7

Ernie Ball Medium Picks - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/yq7GyV

Nelson Guitar Works Custom SG-Style Guitar

Temple Audio Pedalboard - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/K0DkJn

TC Electronic Polytune 2 Tuner Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/7aZ3yA

Visual Sound Jekyll & Hyde Ultimate Overdrive - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/LKQenj

TC Electronic Flashback 2 X4 Delay Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qz7rA5

Walrus Audio Pretty Bird Woman Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Qj5VNP

JHS Little Black Amp Box - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/9LXvMW

Electro-Harmonix MIG-50 50-Watt Tube Head - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/ra7jzQ

Celestion G10 Greenback 10″ Speaker - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/POP1rz

Celestion EVH G12 12″ Speaker - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/kOmLaz

Shure SM57 Microphone - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/e16drr





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - September 26, 2025

Location - House of Blues in Chicago, IL





VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:37 Skip Intro

01:08 Guitars

05:52 Pedalboard

10:56 Amp & Cabinet





ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.





