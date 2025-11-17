Hunny’s Jason Yarger - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 594

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup
Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch
On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Jason Yarger, vocalist/guitarist of the rock band, Hunny, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on Cartel's Chroma 20 Year Anniversary Tour. Hunny is currently supporting their newest album, Spirit!
PLAY THE SAME GEAR:
Nelson Guitar Werks “Daisy” Custom Guitar
Lollar P-90 Bridge Pickup - https://www.lollarguitars.com/lollar-p-90-pickups
Mastery Vibrato Bridge - https://masterybridge.com/products/vibratos/
Ernie Ball Regular Slinky Strings (.010–.046) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/vP7eyd
Ernie Ball Guitar Cables - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/dOm4LM
Ernie Ball Volt Power Supply - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/N9rAz7
Ernie Ball Medium Picks - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/yq7GyV
Nelson Guitar Works Custom SG-Style Guitar
Temple Audio Pedalboard - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/K0DkJn
TC Electronic Polytune 2 Tuner Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/7aZ3yA
Visual Sound Jekyll & Hyde Ultimate Overdrive - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/LKQenj
TC Electronic Flashback 2 X4 Delay Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qz7rA5
Walrus Audio Pretty Bird Woman Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Qj5VNP
JHS Little Black Amp Box - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/9LXvMW
Electro-Harmonix MIG-50 50-Watt Tube Head - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/ra7jzQ
Celestion G10 Greenback 10″ Speaker - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/POP1rz
Celestion EVH G12 12″ Speaker - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/kOmLaz
Shure SM57 Microphone - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/e16drr
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - September 26, 2025
Location - House of Blues in Chicago, IL
KEEP UP WITH HUNNY:
Facebook - https://facebook.com/hunnytheband
Instagram - https://instagram.com/hunnytheband
Twitter - https://twitter.com/hunnytheband
FOLLOW US:
Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/
TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus
Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:37 Skip Intro
01:08 Guitars
05:52 Pedalboard
10:56 Amp & Cabinet
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.
Affiliate Disclosure:
Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!